EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso Police officers were injured in a vehicle crash, according to dispatchers.
The officer-involved crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning on Gateway East and Piedras. It is not clear what lead to the crash.
Our newsroom learned that at least one of the officers had to be transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
