EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas.

Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

Hector Juarez, who teaches at the Canutillo STEAM Academy in the Canutillo ISD, was recognized as the Region 19 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The two state winners and the 40 regional winners were honored.