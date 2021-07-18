Two East El Paso roads temporarily closed after flooding on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso saw heavy rainfall and flooding on Sunday evening. The City of El Paso Streets and Maintenance Department crews have temporarily closed two streets in East El Paso due to flooding and will remain closed until further notice.

Tony Lama Street and Merchant Avenue have been closed as crews repair a sinkhole caused by the storm.

McRae Boulevard from Sims Drive and Acer Avenue have also been closed as the area saw flooding causing multiple vehicles to stall on Sunday.

The City’s Streets and Maintenance crews will be making repairs and cleaning up debris caused by Sunday’s storm over the next few days.

