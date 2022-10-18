MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the player below.

OSHP confirmed that a pilot and a passenger on the aircraft died when it crashed into the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot in Marietta at 7:15 a.m. The agency later identified the victims as:

Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient

Eric S. Seevers, 45, of West Virginia

OSHP did not say which of the occupants was piloting the plane, and Federal Aviation Administration records indicate that both men had commercial pilot licenses. OSHP did add that no one on the ground was hurt.

The FAA confirmed that the aircraft was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE9L, a small plane that can seat up to ten people. The federal agency said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating as well.

A spokesperson with John Glenn International Airport confirmed that the plane took off from CMH at 6:39 a.m. They did not share that plane’s destination as of Tuesday afternoon.

OSHP in southeast Ohio said the crash has affected traffic and that drivers should avoid the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The City of Marietta’s official Facebook page said that SR 7 reopened as of 9 a.m.

Marietta is right along the Ohio River on the border between Ohio and West Virginia.