EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two bodies were recovered this afternoon from the desert off highway 9, in the Sunland Park area according to officials.

In this rescue operation participated Sunland Park Fire Department, Dona Ana County Sheriffs, Border Patrol and Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

No other information was provided. We will update with details as soon as they become available.









