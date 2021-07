JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Two bodies were found wrapped in blankets in North and South Juarez on Saturday.

According to Juarez police, one of those bodies was found in the Colonia Fidel Velazquez which is in North Juarez.

Two hours another body was found in South Juarez in the Colonia San Isidro. The body was found in an empty lot.

