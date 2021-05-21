Two arrested for East El Paso bar beating caught on video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a brutal beating outside of an East El Paso bar that was caught on video last weekend.

The El Paso Police Department announced Friday that Shakoor Tate, 29, and Onami Broyles, 30, were taken into custody.

As KTSM reported, local martial arts instructor Jose Campuzano, 36, was severely beaten during a group fight early Monday morning outside of EPTX Bar in the 1500 block of George Dieter Drive. The brawl was captured on cell phone video and shared on social media.

Tate, who was taken into custody Wednesday, is charged with aggravated assault for the attack.

Police said a second man, Joe Newberry, 29, was also attacked and robbed during the altercation. Tate and Broyles, who was arrested Thursday, are each facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery.

KTSM obtained the police complaint affidavit filed against Broyles. It alleges one of the defendants used brass knuckles during the attack and it says Newberry, the second victim, had a gold chain and cell phone stolen during the fight.

At last word, family said Campuzano was in critical but stable condition at Del Sol Medical Center.

Police said other arrests are expected.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information from a police affidavit.