Twin sisters who married twin brothers at Twinsburg Twins Days Festival are pregnant at the same time

(WJW) – They met together, got engaged together, got married together, and even live together. Now twin sisters who married twin brothers are pregnant together.

Brittany and Briana Salyers met Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, back in 2017. They got married at the festival the following year.

Brittany and Briana announced on Instagram that they’re both expecting.

According to their post, the children “will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples!”

“Can wait to meet them and for them to meet each other!” the sisters wrote on their post. The picture showed the couples dressed like lifeguards from “Bay Watch.” “Baby Watch” was written on the twins’ red swimsuits.

The double wedding was featured on TLC’s “Our Twinsane Wedding.”

The couples have not revealed if they are expecting twins themselves. In an interview last year on Australian TV, the sisters said they planned to get pregnant at the same time if they could.

“I think there’s just something we would love to experience together,” Brittany Salyers said.

“We have experienced most milestones of our lives together, birthday, getting your driver’s license, graduations, and our double wedding,” she said. “This would be the next huge event, and we’d love to experience it together, and ideally we will.”