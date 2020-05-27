Breaking News
8 new deaths reported in El Paso as the number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 2,400

Twin Peaks announces its reopening with new safety measures

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Twin Peaks The Fountains announced they will reopen its dining room on June 1.

The restaurant has implemented new sanitation and safety processes to ensure the safety of ots employees and customers. Some of the new measures include:

  • Personal protective equipment will be provided to all employees.
  • All staff temperatures will be checked upon arrival.
  • Staff must pass a personal health and hygiene questionnaire.
  • Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the restaurant.
  • Digital menus will be offered so guests can view menus on their own device.
  • Contactless payment will be available for guests to pay on their own device.
  • Foot-pull door opener attachments will be added to restrooms.
  • Guests are encouraged to look for the safety sticker of approval on all team members.

According to a release, the ultimate sports lodge will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fallen Border Patrol agents honored at memorial service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Border Patrol agents honored at memorial service"

Newsfeed Now for May 27, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 27, 2020"

Mescalero Apache Tribe under lockdown after first COVID-19 death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mescalero Apache Tribe under lockdown after first COVID-19 death"

Water parks, food court dining areas added to Texas’ latest wave of reopenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water parks, food court dining areas added to Texas’ latest wave of reopenings"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz