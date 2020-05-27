Twin Peaks announces its reopening with new safety measures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Twin Peaks The Fountains announced they will reopen its dining room on June 1.

The restaurant has implemented new sanitation and safety processes to ensure the safety of ots employees and customers. Some of the new measures include:

Personal protective equipment will be provided to all employees.

All staff temperatures will be checked upon arrival.

Staff must pass a personal health and hygiene questionnaire.

Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the restaurant.

Digital menus will be offered so guests can view menus on their own device.

Contactless payment will be available for guests to pay on their own device.

Foot-pull door opener attachments will be added to restrooms.

Guests are encouraged to look for the safety sticker of approval on all team members.

According to a release, the ultimate sports lodge will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.