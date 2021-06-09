Twenty local students to receive scholarships on behalf of McDonald’s El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The McDonald’s El Paso Scholarship program will award a total of $100,000 to El Paso students and help pay for a full year of tuition for the third consecutive year.



McDonald’s El Paso will be awarding $50,000 in scholarships to qualifying El Paso students who plan to attend the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College during the 2021-2022 school year.



Both colleges continue to partner with this initiative by matching the scholarship amount for a grand total of $100,000 in scholarships. This, in efforts of extending access to higher education for community members.

The program was initiated by Richard Castro, El Paso Owner/Operator, in partnership with UTEP and EPCC.



“The initiative’s sole purpose is to provide financial support to local, dedicated students who don’t

have the financial means to realize their academic goals and seek an opportunity to better their

lives through education,” said Richard Castro, founder of the McDonald’s El Paso Scholarships

program, “By partnering with UTEP and EPCC, we take this initiative to a whole new level,

enabling the cause to cover the tuition of a student’s first entire academic year.”



A total of $100,000 will be awarded to 20 graduating high school seniors of El

Paso and surrounding areas on Thursday (June 10) to start their academic journey in the Fall semester.

Below is a list of the 2021 McDonald’s El Paso Scholarship recipients:

Anita Acuña Bel Air High School Liliana Aldaco Fort Hancock High School Andres Alvarado Pebble Hills High School Salma Baca Immanuel Christian School Lizbeth Barrientos Socorro High School Paulina Chavez El Dorado High School Diego Espino America High School Stephan Hernandez Bel Air High School Brianna Loera Silva Health Magnet School Kevin Montellano Del Valle High School Alyssa Padilla Harmony Science Academy Dante Padilla Valle Verde Early College HS Juvenal Rodela Eastlake High School Joshua Salgado Montwood High School Rene Servin El Paso High School Aubrey Urquidi Bel Air High School Jared Venegas Ysleta High School Rigoberto Venegas Del Valle High School Alondra Villalobos Canutillo High School Luis A. Zaragoza Pebble Hills High School

The McDonald’s El Paso Scholarships has awarded a total of $300,000 in scholarships to 36 El Paso students who wish to attend UTEP or EPCC since the program started.



