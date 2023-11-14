EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For 23 years, students at Hanks High School in East El Paso have been putting together Thanksgiving meals to feed the less fortunate.

The event, called Hanksgiving, is organized by student service club Interact, which is affiliated with the Rotary Club.

This year, students at Hanks are reporting that donations are slow and they would like the community to step up and help them out with Hanksgiving.

Judith Olivas, president of Interact, says they need donations of turkeys and monetary donations that can be used to buy turkeys. Donations of other Thanksgiving food items are also needed, she said.

“We want to get the word out that this is our 23rd year hosting Hanksgiving,” Olivas said. “It’s always been a big project for us as a club. Every year, we try to make 500 full Thanksgiving dinner (baskets) to give to the surrounding Hanks community.”

Olivas said Hanksgiving is a great way to give back to the community and help out during the holidays. It also gets the Hanks’ campus and its feeder system involved and raises school spirit, she said.

You can drop by the Hanks campus to give your donation. You can also email mlopez17@yisd.net.