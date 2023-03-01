EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC held a media tasting event Wednesday, showcasing their new menu for the season. The menu will debut on March 11 and will be available for both Chihuahuas and Locomotive games.

The new menu consists of the following:

Jalapeno popper burger

El Chuco burger

Double play burger

Pastor dog

Andouille sausage dog

Italian sausage dog

Bratwurst dog

Borrunda dog

Steak dog

Carnitas tostadas

Buffalo chicken fries

Grilled chimichurri sandwich

Watermelon, strawberry and mint salad

Turkey leg with hickory barbecue sauce

The new menu was inspired by classic dishes, as well as the 10th year anniversary for the season. The incorporation of border culture was also implemented in this menu as well as listening to the community’s opinions.

Chef Maria Barragan Hurtado an El Paso native, used inspiration from across the border in order to create these dishes with new and classic flavors. Additional new items will be revealed mid-season, in order to keep the menu looking fresh, and fans satisfied.