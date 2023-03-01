EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC held a media tasting event Wednesday, showcasing their new menu for the season. The menu will debut on March 11 and will be available for both Chihuahuas and Locomotive games.
The new menu consists of the following:
The new menu was inspired by classic dishes, as well as the 10th year anniversary for the season. The incorporation of border culture was also implemented in this menu as well as listening to the community’s opinions.
Chef Maria Barragan Hurtado an El Paso native, used inspiration from across the border in order to create these dishes with new and classic flavors. Additional new items will be revealed mid-season, in order to keep the menu looking fresh, and fans satisfied.