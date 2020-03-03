Tulsi Gabbard holds Austin town hall on Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard held a town hall event in Austin ahead of Super Tuesday voting.

After former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar both announced the end to their presidential bids this week, Rep. Gabbard wanted her supporters to know her campaign isn’t over yet.

Gabbard said she’s still in the race, regardless of what poll numbers are showing, because those numbers change daily, and she says the national media has tried to blackout or smear her campaign.

“Therefore there’s been a disadvantage, to say the least. My message to voters here in Texas tonight, is you get to decide this election, not the pollsters…not the Washington elites, the people in this country: your votes get to decide who you want to see as the Democratic nominee and who you want to see as president,” Gabbard said.

She said her campaign focuses on bringing people together, and said she wants to give the people their voices back.

Gabbard commented on the coronavirus at the town hall, stating the federal government’s red tape has gotten in the way of preventing it.

Tulsi Gabbard holds a town hall in east Austin ahead of Super Tuesday voting (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

She also brought up the debate in Washington on how much should be spent to combat the epidemic, “The high number is $8 billion…that’s two months of what we’re spending in Afghanistan.”

Gabbard followed that up with, “Foreign policy is domestic policy.”

Her campaign staff estimated around 200 people were in attendance. The event was held at Springdale Station.