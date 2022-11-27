EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives.

Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural community that offers a deep talent pool of diverse and experienced candidates that will aid in recruitment.”

The company says it will hire at least 150 agents and leadership positions through the end of the year.

Avantive is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with multiple centers around the world. It has opened new offices in Mexico City and now El Paso in the past year. Both centers are part of an expansion plan to operate in geographically diverse areas both in the U.S. and internationally.

The company will have a Hiring Open House from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10950 Pellicano.

To learn more about the company and see open positions in the area, visit www.AvantiveSolutions.com.