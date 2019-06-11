Tuesday Weather on the go: Foggy morning, drying and warming trend to kick off today

A warming and drying trend will kick off today, but we will still be below normal.

Patchy to think fog will be an issue across the borderland, especially on I-10 between El Paso and Las Cruces throughout the morning.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of you and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

Forecast highs will be 10°-20° warmer than yesterday’s below normal high temperatures.

Although we will still see a below normal day in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the borderland, today will kick off a warming trend that will eventually put us back in triple digit temperatures.

Winds will come from the East southeast at 5-10 mph in the morning, shifting to the west and contributing to our afternoon warm up.

Tomorrow we will see more seasonal temperatures in the mid 90s. A push of moisture coming in from the east will also start to come in tomorrow night.

This will not be considered a cold front, since temperatures will stay above average, and even look to be 100° by Thursday.

A 10% chance of showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Thursday into Thursday night.

Friday will still flight with 100° temperatures, but is also expected to bring in windy conditions. As of right now it looks like winds will come from the west at 20-25 mph and gusts 30 mph, meaning we are shying away from critical levels for now.

Conditions will dry up once again going into the weekend, and as of right now it looks like we will shy away from triple digits for this Father’s Day weekend.