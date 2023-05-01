(NEXSTAR) – Yet another national retailer has announced it is going out of business. Discount store Tuesday Morning announced Monday that it will be closing all of its remaining stores.
This comes after the Texas-based retailer voluntarily delisted from the Nasdaq in December, and, earlier this year, filed voluntary petitions for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
According to a message on Tuesday Morning’s website, going out of business sales are now underway.
If you have any gift cards, they will continue to be honored through May 13, the company said Monday. Items purchased before April 28, 2023, can still be returned within 14 days with the original receipt.
Tuesday Morning has stores in 25 states that will be closing. It’s not clear when those locations will shutter. The company did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for additional information.
Below is a list of stores set to close:
|Address
|City
|State
|90 Plantation Pointe
|Fairhope
|AL
|179 Cox Creek Pkwy S
|Florence
|AL
|2524 S McKenzie St
|Foley
|AL
|12090 County Line Rd Ste I
|Madison
|AL
|6366 Cottage Hill Rd
|Mobile
|AL
|10200 Eastern Shore Blvd
|Spanish Fort
|AL
|20496 Interstate 30 N
|Benton
|AR
|3180 N College Ave
|Fayetteville
|AR
|7810 Rogers Ave
|Fort Smith
|AR
|4332 Central Ave
|Hot Springs
|AR
|2516 Cantrell Rd Ste I
|Little Rock
|AR
|2747 Lakewood Village Dr
|North Little Rock
|AR
|208 S Promenade Blvd
|Rogers
|AR
|2701 E Race Ave Ste 6
|Searcy
|AR
|5005 E Marketplace Dr Ste170
|Flagstaff
|AZ
|1795 Kiowa Ave Ste103
|Lake Havasu City
|AZ
|11835 N Oracle Rd Ste 133
|Oro Valley
|AZ
|3055 E Indian School Rd
|Phoenix
|AZ
|1260 Gail Gardner Way
|Prescott
|AZ
|6657 State Rte 179 Ste 2
|Sedona
|AZ
|10050 W Bell Rd
|Sun City
|AZ
|911 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
|Brandon
|FL
|2671 N Hiatus Rd
|Cooper City
|FL
|2146 Sadler Sq
|Fernandina Beach
|FL
|99 Eglin Pkwy NE
|Fort Walton Beach
|FL
|330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy
|Gulf Breeze
|FL
|12200 San Jose Blvd Ste 6
|Jacksonville
|FL
|4524 9 St Johns Ave
|Jacksonville
|FL
|2625 S Florida Ave
|Lakeland
|FL
|130 S Nova Rd
|Ormond Beach
|FL
|250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Unit 603
|Palm Coast
|FL
|7928 Front Beach Rd
|Panama City Beach
|FL
|6601 N Davis Hwy Ste 220
|Pensacola
|FL
|6050 N Lockwood Ridge Rd
|Sarasota
|FL
|1799 US Highway 1 S
|St Augustine
|FL
|1806 Thomasville Rd
|Tallahassee
|FL
|1295 US Highway 1
|Vero Beach
|FL
|10945 State Bridge Rd
|Alpharetta
|GA
|3241 Washington Rd
|Augusta
|GA
|1919 Glynn Ave
|Brunswick
|GA
|265 Tom Hill Sr Blvd Unit 301
|Macon
|GA
|233 Commerce Dr
|Peachtree City
|GA
|1432 Towne Lake Pkwy
|Woodstock
|GA
|301 N Milwaukee St
|Boise
|ID
|656 E Boise Ave
|Boise
|ID
|900 Route 22
|Fox River Grove
|IL
|15846 S LaGrange Rd
|Orland Park
|IL
|2188 E 116th St Ste D102
|Carmel
|IN
|6935 Lake Plz Dr Ste C1
|Indianapolis
|IN
|14950 W 87th St
|Lenexa
|KS
|5320 Martway St
|Mission
|KS
|9606 Nall Avenue
|Overland Park
|KS
|8038 W 151st St
|Stanley
|KS
|1751 Scottsville Rd
|Bowling Green
|KY
|2178 Dixie Hwy
|Fort Mitchell
|KY
|1303 US Hwy 127 S Ste 103
|Frankfort
|KY
|9240 Westport Rd
|Louisville
|KY
|1460 MacArthur Blvd
|Alexandria
|LA
|12694 Perkins Rd
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|3735 Perkins Rd
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|6632 Jones Creek Rd
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|3605 Ambassador Caffery Space E
|Lafayette
|LA
|3517 Ryan St
|Lake Charles
|LA
|2985 Hwy 190
|Mandeville
|LA
|1801 Airline Dr
|Metairie
|LA
|1703 N 18th St
|Monroe
|LA
|4800 Line Ave
|Shreveport
|LA
|176 Gause Blvd W
|Slidell
|LA
|210 Marlboro Ave Ste 47
|Easton
|MD
|380 Thompson Creek Rd
|Stevensville
|MD
|23314 Farmington Rd
|Farmington
|MI
|4310 Gretna Rd
|Branson
|MO
|155 Siemers Dr Ste 1
|Cape Girardeau
|MO
|1400 Forum Blvd Ste 1C
|Columbia
|MO
|15921 Manchester Rd
|Ellisville
|MO
|2639 E 32nd St
|Joplin
|MO
|901 NW OBrien Rd
|Lees Summit
|MO
|6929 S Lindbergh Blvd
|Saint Louis
|MO
|2916 S Glenstone Ave
|Springfield
|MO
|2650 Beach Blvd Ste 21
|Biloxi
|MS
|1578 W Government St
|Brandon
|MS
|630 Grants Ferry Rd
|Flowood
|MS
|6062 Hwy 98 Ste 101
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|1053 E County Line Rd Ste 1041
|Jackson
|MS
|934 N 16th Avenue
|Laurel
|MS
|19099 Pineville Rd Ste 102
|Long Beach
|MS
|2674 Bienville Blvd
|Ocean Springs
|MS
|1913 University Ave
|Oxford
|MS
|402 Hwy 12 W
|Starkville
|MS
|1375 N Sandhills Blvd
|Aberdeen
|NC
|44 Westgate Pkwy
|Asheville
|NC
|3394 S Church St
|Burlington
|NC
|10828 Providence Road
|Charlotte
|NC
|1800 Four Seasons Blvd H13
|Hendersonville
|NC
|102 Statesville Rd Ste E1
|Huntersville
|NC
|1039 S College Rd
|Wilmington
|NC
|3223 13th Ave SW
|Fargo
|ND
|1723 E University Blvd
|Las Cruces
|NM
|8178 Montgomery Rd
|Cincinnati
|OH
|773 Alpha Dr
|Highland Heights
|OH
|4116 W Town and Country Rd
|Kettering
|OH
|1614 Norton Rd
|Stow
|OH
|28 E 33rd St
|Edmond
|OK
|3801 NW Cache Rd Ste 36
|Lawton
|OK
|7517 SE 15th
|Midwest City
|OK
|3721 W Main St
|Norman
|OK
|11717 S Western Ave
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|9446 N May Avenue
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|3111 S Harvard Ave
|Tulsa
|OK
|6110 E 71st St
|Tulsa
|OK
|1111 Garth Brooks Blvd
|Yukon
|OK
|1825 Columbia Ave
|Lancaster
|PA
|12 Ohio River Blvd
|Leetsdale
|PA
|3332 Wilmington Rd
|New Castle
|PA
|2142 S Queen St
|York
|PA
|1 Sherington Dr
|Bluffton
|SC
|4905 Forest Dr
|Columbia
|SC
|3715 E North St
|Greenville
|SC
|1291 Folly Rd Ste 104
|James Island
|SC
|932 N Lake Dr
|Lexington
|SC
|736 & 740 Mink Ave
|Murrells Inlet
|SC
|6908 N Kings Hwy
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|240 Hwy 17 N
|North Myrtle Beach
|SC
|10225 Ocean Hwy Unit 400
|Pawleys Island
|SC
|725 Cherry Rd Ste 190
|Rock Hill
|SC
|113 Bilo Pl
|Seneca
|SC
|1200 E Main St Ste 11
|Spartanburg
|SC
|622 Bacons Bridge Rd
|Summerville
|SC
|3901 Hixson Pike Ste 133
|Chattanooga
|TN
|1951 Madison St
|Clarksville
|TN
|820 25th St NW
|Cleveland
|TN
|632 W Poplar Ave
|Collierville
|TN
|621 Old Hickory Blvd
|Jackson
|TN
|148 N Peters Rd
|Knoxville
|TN
|1250 NW Broad St
|Murfreesboro
|TN
|3301 S 14th St
|Abilene
|TX
|190 E Stacy Rd Ste 1530
|Allen
|TX
|3415 Bell St
|Amarillo
|TX
|2737 W Park Row Rd
|Arlington
|TX
|1104 W Arbrook Blvd
|Arlington
|TX
|10225 Research Blvd Ste 3000B
|Austin
|TX
|1601 Price Rd
|Brownsville
|TX
|5001 183A Toll Rd Ste J100
|Cedar Park
|TX
|1406 N Loop 336 W
|Conroe
|TX
|4102 S Staples
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|6465 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 354
|Dallas
|TX
|2608 W University Dr
|Denton
|TX
|2911 Rio Grande Blvd Ste 400
|Euless
|TX
|14303 Inwood Road
|Farmers Branch
|TX
|172 S Friendswood Dr
|Friendswood
|TX
|4995 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 520
|Frisco
|TX
|2727 61st St
|Galveston
|TX
|401 W Interstate 30
|Garland
|TX
|1103 Rivery Blvd Ste #270
|Georgetown
|TX
|10516 Old Katy Rd
|Houston
|TX
|901A N Shepherd Dr
|Houston
|TX
|5419 FM 1960 W Ste E
|Houston
|TX
|1365 Kingwood Dr
|Houston
|TX
|7787 N MacArthur Blvd
|Irving
|TX
|870 S Mason Rd
|Katy
|TX
|24427 Katy Frwy
|Katy
|TX
|1580 Keller Pkwy FM 1709
|Keller
|TX
|851 Junction Hwy
|Kerrville
|TX
|2300 Lohmans Spur Ste 145
|Lakeway
|TX
|2325 S Stemmons Frwy Ste 103
|Lewisville
|TX
|305 NW Loop 281
|Longview
|TX
|7020 Quaker Ave
|Lubbock
|TX
|2511 N US Highway 281
|Marble Falls
|TX
|117 S Central Expwy
|Mckinney
|TX
|4610 N Garfield
|Midland
|TX
|651 N Business Interstate Hwy 35 Stre 1400
|New Braunfels
|TX
|3552 Lamar Ave
|Paris
|TX
|1601 Preston Rd Ste F
|Plano
|TX
|1117A Ridge Rd
|Rockwall
|TX
|110 N Interstate 35
|Round Rock
|TX
|3578 Knickerbocker Rd
|San Angelo
|TX
|3910 McCullough Ave
|San Antonio
|TX
|2945 Thousand Oaks Dr
|San Antonio
|TX
|12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 128
|San Antonio
|TX
|18450 Blanco Road
|San Antonio
|TX
|6808 Huebner Road
|San Antonio
|TX
|8421 N US Hwy 281 Ste 105
|San Antonio
|TX
|17937 I-45 S Ste 125
|Shenandoah
|TX
|2711 N US Highway 75
|Sherman
|TX
|410 Padre Blvd
|South Padre Island
|TX
|4690 Louetta Road
|Spring
|TX
|3064 S 31st St
|Temple
|TX
|2315 Richmond Rd Ste 9B
|Texarkana
|TX
|322 East SE Loop 323
|Tyler
|TX
|3150 Pat Booker Rd Ste 112
|Universal City
|TX
|5201 Bosque Blvd Ste 380 Bldg 3
|Waco
|TX
|1700 N Hwy 77 Ste 166
|Waxahachie
|TX
|735 Adams Dr
|Weatherford
|TX
|20740 Gulf Frwy Ste 140
|Webster
|TX
|540 Pantops Center
|Charlottesville
|VA
|237 Battlefield Blvd S Ste 10
|Chesapeake
|VA
|2138 Wards Rd
|Lynchburg
|VA
|660 Brandon Ave SW
|Roanoke
|VA
|1923 Electric Rd
|Salem
|VA
Tuesday Morning’s closure comes as Bed Bath & Beyond, which recently filed for bankruptcy, launched its liquidation sale. The retailer is expecting to close all of its locations by summer.
Bed Bath & Beyond joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy so far this year including party supplies chain Party City and David’s Bridal. The bankruptcy could offer a window into what’s to come in the retail industry, given the changing landscape and the increasing challenges in the U.S. economy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.