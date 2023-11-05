EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Voters around the Borderland will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in El Paso County. The early voting period ended on Friday, Nov. 3.

In El Paso County, voters will be deciding the fate of 14 state-wide propositions.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office is providing explanatory statements on each of the propositions. You can click here to find out more.

The Village of Vinton will have three alderman positions on the ballot, but none are being contested, though there is a write-in slot listed for one of the positions.

In Horizon City, voters will be asked about annexing the Cochran Colonia subdivision into the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District.

To find a list of Election Day voting centers, you can click here. You can now vote at any location on Election Day.

In Dona Ana County, Tuesday is also Election Day with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can click here for election information for Dona Ana County.

In Las Cruces, the mayor, three City Council seats and one Municipal Judge position will be on the ballot. Seven candidates are running for Las Cruces mayor to succeed Ken Miyagishima, who decided not to seek a fifth term.

The Gadsden Independent School District is seeking a $2 mill levy for capital improvements.