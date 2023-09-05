EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!☀️

Hopefully you all had a great time with your family yesterday, grilling and eating good food.🍔🍟🥤

We are now looking at our hottest Summer ever in El Paso history!☀️

We registered 63 days of triple digits, putting year 1994 in the 2nd place spot, and we are not done with the heat!

Not only more triple digits ahead but even up to 105 once again this weekend! Make sure to drink plenty of water and put on some sunscreen, expect another hot week ahead.

Only 18 days away from the first day of Fall!