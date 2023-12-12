EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas only 13 days away, 🎄it’s finally starting to feel cold outside. This morning we’re expecting to feel chilly temperatures with low winds.

Starting at noon, we’ll continue to feel those upper 50s and mid 60s.

We’re also forecasting a high of 66 degrees in the Sun City but by 3 p.m. we’re predicting to be close to 70 degrees. 🌥️

As for tonight, we’ll begin to drop down to the 50s and eventually feel a low of 35 degrees.

While we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies today, expect rain chances tomorrow. 🌦️Don’t forget to wear a sweater. 🧥