EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Let the fall temperatures begin! Winds will be as low as 15 miles per hour. However, 60-degree temperatures will linger from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Throughout the day, winds will begin and stay steady throughout the day from 15- 20 miles per hour with a high of 25 miles per hour wind gusts.

As for tonight, we’ll begin to drop to the 50s with clear skies.