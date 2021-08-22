TTUHSC welcomed incoming dental students at White Coat Ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another milestone for the Borderland, 40 students from the Hunt School of Dental Medicine received their white coats. The achievement was made possible by the Woody and Gayle Hunt family foundation who donated 25 million dollars back in 2016 to establish the school.

The White Coat Ceremony featured the recitation of a student oath and the presentation of white coats on Saturday. Hunt School of Dental Medicine Dean Richard Black, D.D.S., M.S., introduced the Class of 2025. Woody L. Hunt, senior chairman of Hunt Companies, Inc. and chairman of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, provided remarks to commemorate the first-ever class of dental students. The Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine is named in recognition of the transformational $25 million gift by the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation to establish the school in 2016.

The white coat ceremony is a rite of passage welcoming students into the challenging but rewarding health care field. The most important element of the ceremony is the oath that students take to acknowledge and reaffirm their choice to serve patients and deliver compassionate care.

The Hunt School of Dental Medicine offers a unique education for students through culturally competent, hands-on training and an introduction to early clinical experiences among a diverse population. As part of curriculum requirements, dental students learn medical Spanish, allowing them to bridge language and cultural barriers to deliver the highest quality of oral health care.

Hunt School of Dental Medicine faculty, as well as 35 community dentists, began student interviews for the school’s inaugural class in September 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although this was a challenging year, the school received over 900 applications for only 40 spots in the class of 2025.

