EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Science Center El Paso’s dental and medicine students are aiding border communities.

On Tuesday, a group of five students arrived at Gadsden Independent School District (GISD) to talk to faculty members about services they can implement with their Immersion program.

The pogram takes students to Sunland Park, Santa Teresa, Horizon, Fabens, Chaparral, Canutillo and many more.

“It’s kind of a mix of different things we’ve been doing. We have projects like this one. We also go on field trips to different cultural parts of El Paso,” candidate at Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine Hannah Wood said.

The students tell KTSM they are also learning Spanish to connect and understand the needs of future patients.

“Both medical school and dental school are such special places to be a student. I’m getting experience that I don’t think I would have gotten otherwise like learning Spanish, learning about culture and serving such special people,” candidate of Paul Foster School of Medicine Camille Garcia-Flores said.

Wood says they are working to solve community issues and provide services like other cities.

“We really focus on integrated learning, kind of learning the culture of El Paso alongside the histology, the microbiology, anatomy and everything all together so we can be accurate and be more fluid,” said Wood.

GISD wants its students to be ready to learn when they come back to school.

Associate Superintendent of Federal Programs Rosy Villalobos says students are considered to be on the poverty level.

“We need the community’s stakeholders to come and be part of what we need to build here. More support for our kids. More support when it comes to needing help with medical services. We need dental services, and we need housing,” said Villalobos.

They spoke with behavioral health services, libraries and Border Patrol in Sunland Park throughout their trip. They will also be talking to border community individuals in San Jacinto on Friday, July 21.

