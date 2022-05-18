EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The regional economy has seen a direct, positive impact from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

According to a Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business report, TTUHSC El Paso’s contribution increased from a previous economic impact of $227 million annually to $634.4 million, contributing to El Paso’s status as a top 20% performing economy in the U.S.

The report also showed other TTUHSC El Paso impacts both regionally and state-wide:

Total household income created from operations, employees, research, students, and university-related visitors: $212.8 million in the region and $289.3 million in the state.

Total jobs created from operations, employees, research, students and university-related visitors: 3,813 in the region and 4,144 in the state.

Annual contribution to the Texas workforce by graduates: $383.6 million in the state.

Return on a state dollar (educational and general), including workforce contribution: $12.46 for every dollar the state invests in TTUHSC El Paso.

“I’m proud of TTUHSC El Paso’s contribution to local and state economies, but even more so because of the opportunities we’ve provided for hard-working families in our community,” “From our faculty and staff to our students and alumni, we have a growing group of talented individuals who are dedicated to making a difference in our community.” TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A.

Impacting local health care



While TTUHSC El Paso increases the number of local jobs and opportunities to advance the West Texas region, it also meets the needs of the most underserved. The university and its clinical arm, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, serve 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. The clinics provide more than $31 million of uncompensated care annually, while doctors conduct more than 200,000 clinic visits each year.

Additionally, by adding health facilities – like the Foster School of Medicine’s Student Run Clinic in Sparks, Texas – and providing educational outreach, TTUHSC El Paso is empowering Borderplex residents to seek and gain access to world-class patient care provided by TTP El Paso.









Access to advanced education

In Fall 2021, total enrollment of students and medical residents at TTUHSC El Paso was 1,057, with 362 of those students enrolled from El Paso County. Since 2012, the university has graduated 1,851 physicians, nurses, and biomedical researchers.



Studies have shown that both medical residents and graduating dental students are likely to establish their careers in proximity to their schools and training sites, making the Foster School of Medicine and Hunt School of Dental Medicine essential to transforming the scope of health care in West Texas. Additionally, up to 90% of graduating Hunt School of Nursing students remain to serve in hospitals throughout the region.



Diversifying the workforce



In addition to contributing to the health care workforce, TTUHSC El Paso is also diversifying it – locally and nationwide – and continues doing so by providing advanced educational opportunities for minority students.



As the only health sciences center along the U.S.-Mexico border, TTUHSC El Paso is educating large percentages of Hispanic students to meet the needs of the region, which will also have a broad impact in the U.S. as Hispanics are expected to account for 25% of the population in just over a decade.



Nationwide, only 5.8% of active physicians identified as Hispanic as of July 1, 2019, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Currently, 48% of the student body at TTUHSC El Paso is Hispanic, and in 2021, 64% of its graduates were Hispanic.



Representation of minorities in the health care field empowers patients to ask questions about their health, strengthens patient-provider trust, reduces language barriers and encourages follow-up appointments for ongoing conditions.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.