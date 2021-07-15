TTUHSC El Paso, The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus celebrating first cohort of medical residents

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The first cohort of medical residents at the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso honoring the big milestone during a ceremony earlier today.

Seven years of preparation and planning went into bringing these residency programs to fruition.

A total of 14 new residents celebrated their acceptance into these new programs today.

“Hopefully this draws more physicians to come to El Paso. We have multiple residency programs here and this is another one, and it makes El Paso strong healthcare-wise,” said Dominic Betancourt, Intern Resident of Internal Medicine.

Ten participants of the two new residency programs will be trained and educated in internal medicine and four other residents in psychiatry.

Residents will have unique training experiences and research opportunities.

“What’s important is not only do they learn how to become a fantastic physician but often times where they train, especially if they fall in love with the community, they stay there to practice. We want to train our students here as residents and we want them to practice in the area,” said Richard Lang, President of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

The main goal of these programs is to improve access to healthcare in the region by generating the next generation of healthcare providers who want to serve and care for our community.