TTUHSC El Paso, State Rep. Fierro to host COVID-19 vaccination drive at Hanks HS football game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and State Rep. Art Fierro are teaming up for a “Football Game Vaccination Clinic” during Hanks High School first home game.



The drive will take place on Friday, September 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



As COVID-19 infections rise back up in El Paso, the collaboration will bring vaccines directly to one of the neighborhoods in Rep. Fierro’s district. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered and available for anyone 12 and older, along with those who are immunocompromised that need a booster shot.

The vaccines will be made available at the TTUHSC El Paso tent outside of Excalibur Stadium, while the Hanks Knights prep to face their oldest rivals, the Eastwood Troopers. President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A of TTUHSC El Paso will be among the TTP El Paso Physicians of El Paso administering the vaccine, along with volunteers from the Foster School of Medicine.



Those who have already been infected in the past with the virus are eligible for the vaccine as long as 90 days have passed since testing positive. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and face coverings will be required at all times. There will also be a 15-minute observation period after the shot.



Those who get the vaccine will receive a voucher for an ice cream cone from Peter Piper Pizza. High school students can also receive a voucher for a 7-inc pizza and fountain drink.

The vaccine distribution will run on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested are asked to completed a registration application here.

Rep. Fierro is currently serving his second term as a state legislator and represents East El Paso, including the Hanks HS neighborhood, in the Texas House of Representatives.

