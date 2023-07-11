EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has been awarded a grant from the Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation to support breast cancer research.

Shrikanth S. Gadad, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Center of Emphasis in Cancer was awarded $100,429 to help investigate a “potential treatment that uses the immune system to fight triple-negative breast cancer,” according to a press release from TTUHSC El Paso.

Photo courtesy of TTUHSC El Paso.

Triple-negative breast cancer is fast spreading and usually does not respond well to chemotherapy that is used for other types of invasive breast cancers which leads to worse outcomes for patients who are diagnosed with the specific cancer.

“A significant number of breast cancer cases in Hispanic women are triple-negative breast cancers, so named because they test negative for two hormone receptors and a protein that affect the growth of cancer cells,” said TTUHSC El Paso.

TTUHSC El Paso says Dr. Gadad and his research team will be investigating new treatments based on immunotherapy.

Dr. Gadad’s research will focus on a “tumor-specific antigen that holds promise as a therapeutic target for triple-negative breast cancer,” said TTUHSC El Paso.

A tumor antigen is a substance produced by cancer cells that triggers a person’s immune system to find and eliminate cancer cells, according to TTUHSC El Paso.

“Our community is 83% Hispanic, and triple-negative breast cancer, which is an aggressive form of breast cancer, affects younger women,” Dr. Gadad said. “Identifying novel therapeutic targets will help treat younger women in our community diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.”