EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso announced Monday morning, Nov. 6, the conclusion of their breast cancer awareness mini campaign, in partnership with L&F Distributors and El Perro Grande Tequila.

TTUHSC El Paso says the campaign was aimed at promoting breast cancer screenings and education in the community.

The event culminated in a gathering that featured key representatives from each organization who shared insights regarding the campaign’s achievements and the total amount of funds raised.

TTUHSC El Paso says breast cancer is the second most common cancer among American women.

Within the Borderplex community, breast cancer is the leading cause of death among Hispanic women. In 2023, an estimated 20,750 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in Hispanic women in the United States, and an estimated 3,200 Hispanic women will die from breast cancer, according to TTUHSC El Paso.

“Early detection is the key to fighting breast cancer. Diagnostic tests, like mammograms, can identify the disease in its early stages. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an early diagnosis of breast cancer will improve a cancer warrior’s chance of surviving five more years by 99%,” TTUHSC El Paso said.