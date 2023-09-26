EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be hosting a ‘Welcome Back Fiesta’ for students, residents, fellows, faculty, and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The event will be held at the MSB II North Lawn located at 137 Rick Francis St. at 1 p.m. through 2:30 p.m on Tuesday.

TTUHSC says the first 1,500 attendees will receive a free T-shirt and grab-n-go treats. The university community will be joined by the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Churro, Destination El Paso’s Amigo Man, El Paso Rhinos’ Spike and El Paso Locomotive FC’s Ozzy the Bat mascots.

Players from El Paso Locomotive FC and El Paso Rhinos also will be in attendance, according to the university.