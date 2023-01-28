EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, Jan. 28, hundreds of sixth, seventh and eighth graders from the El Paso County learned about health science careers during the 12th annual ‘Medventure for Your Future’ at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus.

The event was hosted by TTUHSC El Paso and was aimed to build interest in the health sciences for children. The one-day event featured hands-on science workshops and provided parents with creative ways to encourage their children to learn about health sciences.

Kelly Tomblin, president and CEO of El Paso Electric, gave a speech welcoming the students and their parents. Tomblin is said to be a longtime supporter of TTUHSC El Paso, including serving on the President`s Development Council.