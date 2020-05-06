TTUHSC El Paso honors nursing students with virtual celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Hunt School of Nursing celebrated National Nurses Week by announcing all 86 students in its graduating class.

National Nurses Week begins May 6 and ends May 12, recognizing the immeasurable contributions and impact nurses have on the lives of people in the community.

TTUHSC El Paso honors nurses and nursing students who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic who have tirelessly cared for members of the community during this difficult time.

“Our nursing students have committed to an accelerated program, which is 16 months rather than 24 months, and have sacrificed jobs, and an income, while they work toward their degree,” said Stephanie L. Woods, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the Hunt School of Nursing. “Our faculty was faced with the question: How do you weigh the risk and benefit of asking our students to help patients with a virus that still comes with so many unknowns? Our students helped answer the question for us by responding overwhelmingly that completing their degree was their number one priority.”

According to a release, TTUHSC El Paso will host an appreciation breakfast on May 7 for nurses and nursing students at teaching hospitals, including University Medical Center of El Paso, El Paso Children’s Hospital and The Hospitals of Providence – Transmountain Campus.

Over 500 meals will be provided through a donation from the president of the National Restaurant Supply and a member of the TTUHSC El Paso President’s Development Council, Bruce and Jackie Gulbas.

“The nursing students at the Hunt School of Nursing have proven to be the true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bruce Gulbas. “Not only are they risking their lives every day to protect our community, but they are also determined to finish the clinical hours needed for graduation. This determination and selflessness are perfect examples of how the community is coming together during these critical times. We thought this was just one small way we could show how truly appreciative we are of their sacrifices.”

For the entire week, TTUHSC El Paso will honor nurses in the community in a number of ways, including free meals, student testimonials and new donor announcements, a release said.

The celebration week will also include a virtual commencement ceremony for the Hunt School of Nursing, held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, via Facebook Live.

To watch the ceremony, visit facebook.com/ttuhscep.