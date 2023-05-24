EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso hosted a white coat ceremony on Tuesday, May 22 for the Hunt School of Nursing’s inaugural summer cohort.

During the ceremony, 26 nursing students were celebrated for beginning their journey as part of the B.S.N. program. The university says the program is the only one currently in the region.

The university says the 16-month curriculum is designed to “equip students for rewarding, high-income careers in our Borderplex hospitals.”

Each student was presented with a white coat and a stethoscope, signifying their upcoming training.

The university also celebrated 10 years of educating future nurses and “meeting local health care demands by growing our own health care professionals dedicated to delivering world-class patient care,” according to TTUHSC El Paso.