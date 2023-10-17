EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and TTUHSC El Paso received two grants to advance preventive cancer care and research within the Border plex on Tuesday morning, Oct. 17.

TTUHSC El Paso says they received the two CPRIT grants which will “significantly expand preventive cervical cancer care in our Border plex region and support research focused on acute myeloid leukemia.”

Each year, about 12,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the United States with 60 percent of cervical cancers occurring in resource-poor communities. In El Paso, there are 10.8 cases of cervical cancer per 100,000 women, according to TTUHSC El Paso.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) accounts for about 33% of all leukemia cases in the United States. In 2020 alone, physicians diagnosed an estimated 19,940 new cases of AML, with an estimated 11,180 people dying from the disease, according to TTUHSC El Paso.

“As the second-largest public funder of cancer research in the nation, CPRIT provides funding for projects that deliver invaluable breakthroughs in cancer research, create high-quality jobs, and reduce cancer mortality rates across the state,” TTUHSC El Paso said in a press release.

