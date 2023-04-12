EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is celebrating its 10th anniversary by expanding its fourth annual “Days of Service” event from April 12-15, during “National Volunteer Week”, April 16-22.

The event celebrates a decade of growth and partnership with the Borderland community, while also highlighting the university’s value-based culture that emphasizes commitment to service and teamwork.

As part of National Volunteer Week, TTUHSC students, faculty and staff will assist with a variety of projects at 23 sites in El Paso and other border communities, in collaboration with 16 community organizations.

Every year, TTUHSC El Paso students alone contribute over 19,000 hours to community service. In addition to the Days of Service, TTUHSC El Paso students participate in the university’s annual Corazón de Oro service event each fall and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in January.