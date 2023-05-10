Hunt School of Nursing students in simulation training at TTUHSC El Paso. (Photos taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC) is celebrating its 10th anniversary by hosting a commencement ceremony for the next generation of healthcare leaders on Saturday, May 13.

The commencement ceremonies will be honoring the Hunt School of Nursing and Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at The Plaza Theatre located at 125 Pioneer Plaza, according to TTUHSC El Paso.

The commencement ceremony for the school of nursing will be at 10 a.m.

The commencement ceremony for the school of biomedical sciences will be held at 2 p.m.

TTUHSC El Paso says they are cultivating healthcare leaders who are committed to improving the well-being of all residents with over 90% of its graduates choosing to pursue their careers within the Borderplex region.

The university adds that their “annual contribution to the area has reached $634 million, further solidifying its position as an influential and transformative institution.”

This year’s keynote address will be given by the dean and professor at the Hunt school, Stephanie L. Woods, Ph.D., R.N., which also holds the title of the Hunt Endowed Chair in Nursing.

The Hunt school will be celebrating the achievements of 71 students graduating with their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) degrees. An additional 12 B.S.N students will be celebrated as well for completing their degree requirements during the summer term.

The Hunt school it’s known to focus on the curriculum for cross-disciplinary collaboration, preparing students to work in clinical teams and leadership positions in hospitals and clinics.

The keynote address for the Francis school ceremony will be Servando Rivera, M.D., a graduate himself, which also has a residency at the university’s Department of Emergency Medicine.

The Francis school will also be celebrating the achievements of 29 students who have shown “exceptional dedication to their studies in the field of biomedical sciences.”

Seven students will be graduating with a post-baccalaureate certificate in biomedical sciences and 22 students are earning their master’s degree in biomedical sciences.





