‘True love will find you in the end’ billboard appears along I-35 honoring late Daniel Johnston

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A billboard meant to be a tribute to the late Daniel Johnston appeared on I-35 in south Austin.

KXAN Reporter Candy Rodriguez noticed the sign across from South Park Meadows shopping center, but representatives from the Hi How Are You foundation seem to not know who is responsible.

Johnston and his family started the organization in hopes of sparking more conversations about mental health. Donations to the organization fund research and education about the organization.

The billboard is plain white and reads, “True love will find you in the end.”

But that wasn’t the only tributes to the late community figure that popped up at the news of his death.

(KXAN Photo)

(KXAN Photo)



(KXAN Photo)

People dropped off notes, flowers and candles at the foot of the “Hi, How Are You” mural on 21st Street and Guadalupe.

“You were so special and kind and creative and unique and an inspiration to so many — I love you so much — rest in power,” one note read.