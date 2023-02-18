Fort Bliss and Freedom Crossing hosted Truck Town on Feb. 18 as part of the “Bliss is Back” campaign.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss and its shopping center Freedom Crossing hosted a “truck museum,” showcasing military vehicles, trucks and automobiles.

The Truck Town event returned to Fort Bliss Saturday after the Army post had been shut down to community members for two years because of the Covid pandemic and this event is part of what the installation is calling its “Bliss is Back” campaign.

The event featured tanks, other military vehicles, police and firetrucks that the public could explore.

The event also featured entertainment and family activities.