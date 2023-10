EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A truck crashed into the front of a Family Dollar store in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Monday morning, Oct. 9.

A truck crashed into the front of a Family Dollar store in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Monday, Oct. 9. Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department says the driver of the vehicle drove into the Family Dollar located on 8899 Alameda Ave. just before 10 a.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson says no injuries have been reported and crews are at the scene.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.