EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pickup truck crashed into a Pizza Hut in El Paso’s Lower Valley late Wednesday night, Sept. 13, after it reportedly drove off the roadway, according to El Paso Police.

Tony Pina/ KTSM 9 News

Police say they were called at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night to 7948 Gateway East Blvd. regarding a motor vehicle crash.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a gray Ford F-150 drove off the roadway and hit the Pizza Hut.

Police say the case is being investigated for a “possible DWI.”

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.