EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pickup truck crashed into a Pizza Hut in El Paso’s Lower Valley late Wednesday night, Sept. 13, after it reportedly drove off the roadway, according to El Paso Police.
Police say they were called at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night to 7948 Gateway East Blvd. regarding a motor vehicle crash.
Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a gray Ford F-150 drove off the roadway and hit the Pizza Hut.
Police say the case is being investigated for a “possible DWI.”
No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.