EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Hall of Famer and NFL analyst Troy Aikman will be in El Paso this coming Monday to promote his line of beer.

The 3-time Super Bowl champion will make three stops in town:

4 p.m. at Bikini Joe’s, 7942 Gateway East Blvd.

5 p.m. at Headquarters, 2910 Tularosa Ave.

6 p.m. at Union Drafthouse Sunland, 730 Sunland Park Drive

No autographs will be signed, but Aikman will be serving beers from behind the bar.

Aikman’s beer was named “Eight” after the jersey number he wore with the ‘America’s team’, launched in bars, restaurants and other places in Texas back in February.

Aikman told the El Paso Times in February he always has liked beer and the new line is consistent with his lifestyle, which is to work hard but also enjoy time with family and friends.

“I think that I have some God-given talents, but the reason I think I was able to do what I was able to do athletically and even what I’m able to do currently with Fox is just through good, old-fashioned hard work. And those people willing to do that are people who have always inspired me and that’s really who this beer is for.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.