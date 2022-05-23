EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police is investigating the cause of a triple fatal rollover crash on Interstate 10, close to mile post 68, west of Deming, NM.

The initial investigation found that a GMC Yukon SUV with four people was traveling east on Interstate 10 towing a Nissan SUV with four other people.

For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles left the roadway and rolled. Three passengers in the Nissan were ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

They were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

They are identified as Raymundo Cruz Herrera, 53 of El Paso, TX, Jose Luis Guerrero, 41, of El Paso, TX and Abraham Calderon, 27 of Anthony, TX. The driver of the Nissan was airlifted from the scene.

The four occupants in the GMC were transported by ground ambulance. Their conditions are not known. Alcohol was not a factor in this crash. Those ejected were not wearing a seat belt.

This is a developing story. We will update with more details when released.

