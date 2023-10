EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso will be hosting a triennial full-scale emergency exercise at the El Paso International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 12, at around 9 a.m.

The city says the exercise will be performed to test and evaluate the airport emergency plan in cooperation with the El Paso Fire Department, El Paso Police Department, Medical Examiner’s Office and BorderRAC, FAA, TSA, airlines, hospitals, and various local agencies.