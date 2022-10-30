EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Courthouse employees will be handing out candy to trick or treaters on Monday, Oct. 31.

The County Courthouse has its own Halloween costume and office decorations contest, so you never know what you might find creeping around the next corner. You can trick or treat during regular business hours at the following locations.

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse at 500 E. San Antonio

Criminal Justice Coordination Department & County Court Administration, Suite LL-117, Lower Level

District Clerk’s Office, Suite 103, 1 st Floor

Floor County Clerk’s Office, Suite 105, 1 st Floor

Floor Council of Judges, Suite 101, 1 st Floor

Floor Financial Recovery, Suite 106, 1 st Floor

Floor District Attorney’s Office, 2 nd Floor lobby

Floor lobby El Paso County Judge, Suite 301, 3 rd Floor

Floor County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Suite 301, 3 rd Floor

Floor County Commissioner, Precinct 3, Suite 301, 3 rd Floor

Floor County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Suite 301, 3 rd Floor

Floor County Administration, Suite 302, 3 rd Floor

Floor County Criminal Court #4, Room 702, Seventh floor

County Court at Law #1, Suite 802, 8 th Floor

Floor County Court at Law #3, Suite 1001, 10 th Floor

Floor Family Court #4, Suite 1103, 11 th Floor

Floor 383 rd Judicial District Family Court, Suite 1101, 11 th Floor

Judicial District Family Court, Suite 1101, 11 Floor Probate Court #1, Suite 1201, 12th Floor

MDR Building at 800 E. Overland