EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Courthouse employees will be handing out candy to trick or treaters on Monday, Oct. 31.
The County Courthouse has its own Halloween costume and office decorations contest, so you never know what you might find creeping around the next corner. You can trick or treat during regular business hours at the following locations.
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse at 500 E. San Antonio
- Criminal Justice Coordination Department & County Court Administration, Suite LL-117, Lower Level
- District Clerk’s Office, Suite 103, 1st Floor
- County Clerk’s Office, Suite 105, 1st Floor
- Council of Judges, Suite 101, 1st Floor
- Financial Recovery, Suite 106, 1st Floor
- District Attorney’s Office, 2nd Floor lobby
- El Paso County Judge, Suite 301, 3rd Floor
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Suite 301, 3rd Floor
- County Commissioner, Precinct 3, Suite 301, 3rd Floor
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Suite 301, 3rd Floor
- County Administration, Suite 302, 3rd Floor
- County Criminal Court #4, Room 702, Seventh floor
- County Court at Law #1, Suite 802, 8th Floor
- County Court at Law #3, Suite 1001, 10th Floor
- Family Court #4, Suite 1103, 11th Floor
- 383rd Judicial District Family Court, Suite 1101, 11th Floor
- Probate Court #1, Suite 1201, 12th Floor
MDR Building at 800 E. Overland
- Logistics Department, MDR Building Basement