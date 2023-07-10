EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Mescalero Apache tribal police officer killed a fellow tribal member in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 9, the tribe confirmed in a statement sent out Monday.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in the tribal community’s history, according to the release. No other information has been released.

The FBI is leading an active and ongoing investigation into the shooting and the Tribal Council has been briefed on the incident.

“We urge our community to come together, to limit speculation as to what happened and to support one another during this difficult time,” the tribal statement read. “We extend condolences to the family, and we are keeping them in our prayers. Our thoughts are with the law enforcement officer and understand that this tragic incident has affected a lot of people.”