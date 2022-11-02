EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a prominent local attorney in 2020 has been delayed.

Joseph Alvarez is accused of shooting local attorney Georgette Kaufmann inside her garage next to her home in the Manhattan Heights neighborhood.

Judge Alyssa Perez granted the motion extension to delay the trial, which was originally set to begin this week. A new trial date has been set for March 23, 2023.

Alvarez is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the murder of Kaufmann and the shooting of her husband, Daniel Kaufmann.

Alvarez allegedly harbored anti-Semitic thoughts and harbored a bizarre belief that the Memorial Park neighborhood was the epicenter of a supposed Satanic abortion ritual site, before attacking Kaufmann, according to court documents obtained by KTSM 9.

It took police about a year to find and arrest the suspect.