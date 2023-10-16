EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The trial of a man accusing of shooting and killing a prominent attorney began Monday, Oct. 16 in 210th District Court.

Joseph Angel Alvarez is charged with one count of murder and another count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 murder of attorney Georgette Kaufmann and shooting her husband, Daniel.

Police investigated the murder and shooting for a year before Alvarez was arrested.

According to a court documents obtained by KTSM, Alvarez allegedly harbored anti-semitic thoughts and harbored a bizarre belief that the Memorial Park neighborhood, where the murder took place, was the center of a Satanic abortion ritual site.

The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.