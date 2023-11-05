EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The trial of two brothers accused of killing a man back in 2020 is set to begin Monday, Nov. 6.

The brothers, Randy and Christopher Martel, are accused of killing 27-year-old Julio Minjares.

The fatal shooting happened at a home on Ashwood Drive in East El Paso in December 2020.

According to police, Minjares was at the home earlier in the night when he got into a fight with people at the duplex.

He left and returned with three of his friends.

The group began fighting again and Minjares was then shot fatally. Minjares died at the scene from his injuries.

The Martel brothers were arrested during a traffic stop in Carrollton, Texas, in February 2021.