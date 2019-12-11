Trial date changed for El Paso man arrested on child porn charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The trial date for El Paso man who was arrested on child porn charges earlier this year has been postponed.

As previously reported in mid-April, Peter Sebastian Felix, 25, was arrested for allegedly possessing several files of child pornography, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit.

According to a news release, agents seized a laptop, USB, and external hard drive containing more than 50 files containing suspected child sexual exploitation material.

Court documents show Felix’s hearing will be postponed until March 4, 2020, due to the need for further investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case can call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.