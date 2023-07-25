EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera back in 2019 is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 26.

Facundo Chavez is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting that happened during a traffic stop in San Elizario.

The jury has already been selected.

Chavez’s then girlfriend, Arlene Pina, was also initially charged with capital murder in the case. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May 2022 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal.