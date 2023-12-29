HOUSTON (KIAH) – Chart topping hip-hop artist and native Houstonian Travis Scott is currently on tour promoting his number one album Utopia, which, he’s nominated for a Grammy. He’s appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this month, telling Fallon, been busy working his label “Cactus Jack” making music. He has also busy designing a lot of “crazy stuff” he told Fallon.

Designing watches

Among his designs, The Travis Scott x AP Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked “Cactus Jack” Brown Ceramic design for Audemars Piguest’s. In this design, Scott worked in an entirely unique and intricate design that includes an entire calendar for your wrist.

He showed Fallon one is the watches he designed for Audemars. He showed Fallon another with a luminous rainbow gem design and the same intricate design that includes an entire calendar as well.

He’s been designing Nikes that continue to sell out. His latest “Cactus Jack” design is grey and black with a reverse swoosh. He signed a pair for Fallon during his interview. “I can retire now,” Fallon jokingly told Scott.

His latest album Utopia, was the year’s biggest week for hip-hop in 2023 and the best-selling hip-hop album of the year. Released in summer 2023, Utopia was his first album since his Astroworld festival turned tragic in 2021. Utopia, featuring artists like Drake, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and SZA, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 albums sold in its opening week (July 28-Aug. 3).

Beyoncé, also featured on Utopia, performed Scott’s song at a concert he attended.

Utopia was number one on the Billboard chart for four weeks garnering over three billion streams. Now, it’s nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album. His tenth with no wins.

He explained to Fallon that he found out he was nominated when he was on tour.

I was like YES! Ok, this time, we just gotta bring it home. It means a lot to me. I love music. Some of the most amazing and talented artists achieve that. As a producer, as a writer, and musician, I take music very serious, so I love it. It’s amazing. Travis Scott tells Jimmy Fallon

The Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus runs through Jan. 9, ending in Montreal.

The Grammy Awards airs February 4, 2024.