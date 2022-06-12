Centers For Disease Control (CDC) (KTSM) – Today, CDC is announcing that a negative COVID-19 test prior to a flight’s departure headed for the United States is no longer necessary, effective at 12:01 a.m. Sunday June 12.
The Order requiring persons to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States will be rescinded.
CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a press release cited booster shots and the milder Omicron variant, which she said had “generally caused less severe disease amonth whose who are infectd.
The travel industry will benefit from the lift as they have been lobbying efforts to get rid of the testing rule for months.
