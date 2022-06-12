Centers For Disease Control (CDC) (KTSM) – Today, CDC is announcing that a negative COVID-19 test prior to a flight’s departure headed for the United States is no longer necessary, effective at 12:01 a.m. Sunday June 12.

The Order requiring persons to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States will be rescinded.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a press release cited booster shots and the milder Omicron variant, which she said had “generally caused less severe disease amonth whose who are infectd.

The travel industry will benefit from the lift as they have been lobbying efforts to get rid of the testing rule for months.

We are thrilled to see the end of the CDC’s inbound testing rule, which has been standing in the way of our industry’s recovery for too long. Since the start of the year, ASTA has been engaged in a multi-layered advocacy campaign to get to this point, including direct lobbying of Congress and Administration officials, grassroots action and pressure through national and local media. We commend the Biden Administration for taking this long-overdue step and thank ASTA members across the country for their hard work in helping get this across the finish line. While plenty of challenges remain in terms of rebuilding the travel agency business, today is a great day. Zane Kerby, American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) President & CEO

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.